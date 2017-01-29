Visalia police: Saturation patrol nets one impaired driver

1:36 Highlights as Fresno State women fall at home to Utah State Pause

2:43 Police department investigating scuffle between student, officer, Dyer says

0:23 Angry homeowner confronts burglary suspect

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:55 New lion cub Kijani unveiled to public at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:06 Duncan Polytechnical students train for their first-ever Academic Decathlon