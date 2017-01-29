Visalia police: Saturation patrol nets one impaired driver

One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday night in Visalia, during a saturation patrol in the city, said Visalia police Sgt. Damon Maurice.
The patrol took place between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
Out of 72 vehicle stops, six drivers were cited for being unlicensed and 53 other types of citations were issued.
Another patrol is scheduled for Feb. 18, and Maurice said the visibility of the patrols have a deterrent effect, which lowers the incidents of impaired driving.
Ashleigh Panoo
