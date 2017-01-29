Three arrested in shooting of 16-year-old boy in Goshen last summer

Three people were arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy in Goshen, said the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Juan Olea, 20, and Rafael Olea, 19, both of Farmersville, and a 17-year-old boy from Goshen were arrested at their homes on Friday after an investigation into the shooting of a boy in August 2016. The 17-year-old’s name was not released because he is a minor.
The 16-year-old boy was riding his bike with a friend in Goshen on Aug. 16, 2016, when he said the three suspects drove by in a car and shot him in the back with a small caliber handgun. He was taken to the hospital and has since recovered.
The car was found shortly after in the 16700 block of Teresa Avenue in Farmersville and a gun was found inside, said the sheriff’s office.
All three are gang members, the sheriff’s office said, and were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal conspiracy with a gang enhancement.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
