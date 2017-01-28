Crime

January 28, 2017 9:16 PM

Suspected vehicle burglars charge thousands to stolen credit card

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

Authorities are looking for two suspects who charged thousands of dollars to a credit card after a vehicle burglary in Fresno on Saturday morning, Fresno police said.

Around 11 a.m., officials said two alleged burglars stole electronic devices and a wallet from a vehicle near College and Shaw avenues. The suspects later used a stolen credit card at several stores on Shaw Avenue. Video footage posted on the Fresno police Facebook shows a man or woman with two neck tattoos enter the store with a dark haired woman wearing a flower head band. Police said they possibly took off in a Cadillac.

Anyone with information should call Fresno police at 559-621-6545. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno police officer wounds knife-wielding man

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos