Suspected vehicle burglars charge thousands to stolen credit card

Authorities are looking for two suspects who charged thousands of dollars to a credit card after a vehicle burglary in Fresno on Saturday morning, Fresno police said.
Around 11 a.m., officials said two alleged burglars stole electronic devices and a wallet from a vehicle near College and Shaw avenues. The suspects later used a stolen credit card at several stores on Shaw Avenue. Video footage posted on the Fresno police Facebook shows a man or woman with two neck tattoos enter the store with a dark haired woman wearing a flower head band. Police said they possibly took off in a Cadillac.
Anyone with information should call Fresno police at 559-621-6545. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments