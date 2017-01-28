Armed man suspected of robbing check cashing service

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed Advance America, a check cashing business, at gunpoint in Visalia on Saturday afternoon, said Visalia police.
The incident happened around 4:53 p.m. at 2749 S. Mooney Blvd., south of Visalia Mall. Officials said an armed man wearing a surgical-style mask, a black ball cap, black jacket and blue jeans came into the store demanding money. The suspect later fled north on Mooney Boulevard towards other businesses.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Visalia police at 559-734-5302.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
