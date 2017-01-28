Crime

Crash in Porterville injures two in allegedly stolen car

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

A man and woman who were not wearing their seat belts suffered major injuries after crashing in Porterville on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle driven by Ashley Luna, 21, was allegedly stolen, and she and her passenger, Reynaldo Rodriguez, 31, were injured in the crash.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. when Luna was driving a 2001 Honda west on Roby Avenue, just east of Newcomb Street. Luna drifted toward the north edge of Roby Avenue and crashed into trash bins, shrubs, a mailbox and a tree.

Luna, of Visalia, and Rodriguez, of Porterville, were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment. The CHP did not say whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

