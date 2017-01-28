Two Pleasant Valley State Prison officers hurt in inmate attack

Two correctional officers at Pleasant Valley State Prison were sent to a medical facility after an inmate attacked them on Thursday, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Around 7 p.m., officials said an officer was monitoring the day-room when 25-year-old Brandon Lawrence attack his face and head with his fists. CDCR said an alarm was activated and backup was called as the officer fought back with his hands. Another officer came to handcuff Lawrence after the victim held the alleged attacker’s upper torso down using his body weight.
One officer sustained a bruised nose and facial swelling while the other had a bruised knee, said CDCR. They were treated and released from a medical facility. CDCR said Lawrence did not sustain any injuries.
Lawrence was placed in a short-term restricting housing and will face charges of battery on a peace officer. He has been serving an eight-year sentence for attempted murder and inflicting great bodily injury since December 2015.
