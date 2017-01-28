Visalia man dies in apparent DUI crash

A 34-year-old Visalia man died early Saturday morning in an apparent DUI crash, police said.
Sgt. James Andrews said Tristan Evans was driving a 2008 Cadillac westbound on Caldwell Avenue from County Center Drive at a high rate of speed just before 2 a.m. when he lost control and hit a light pole in the center median. Evans suffered major head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Andrews said Alejandro Picasso, 28, of Cutler was folowing Evans in a 2004 Honda Accord, also at a high rate of speed. Picasso stopped at the crash scene and was subsequently arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to Tulare County jail.
Andrews said investigators believe Evans had been drinking, too.
