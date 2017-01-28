Fresno police officer wounds knife-wielding man near Parkway Drive

A Fresno police officer wounded a man who was coming at him with a knife Saturday morning near Parkway Drive west of Highway 99, police said.
The shooting scene is near the intersection of Harvey and Warren avenues, behind the Parkway Drive motel row and just south of Olive Avenue.
The 54-year-old man who was shot was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he is expected to survive his wounds, Chief Jerry Dyer said. The man was not identified.
Dyer described how the officer, who was not identified and was apparently not injured, came to confront the man:
A resident called 911 at 5:45 a.m. to report that there was a man armed with a knife in his yard cursing.
The man then tried to take a screen off a window at the home before trying to stab one of the resident’s dogs.
The man then walked away from the house and was about a block away when the officer arrived and put a spotlight on him.
A witness told police that as the officer got out of his car, the man “advanced rapidly, at a trot” toward the officer while carrying the knife.
He was within 10 to 12 feet of the officer when the officer fired his handgun three times, each round striking the man in the lower body.
Dyer said the man did not know the resident, and that the man’s family members said he had been acting strangely of late. The man has some history of criminal conduct, including transportation of drugs, and has served time in prison. Family members said he may have also been using methamphetamine recently.
