Police arrest parolee suspected of stealing woman’s purse in auto burglary

A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse in an auto burglary in southwest Fresno, police said.
Police said they were patrolling near F and Mariposa streets around 9:50 a.m., when they stopped parolee Justin Robert Helms and found a woman’s purse while searching him. After finding an ID in the purse, officials linked it to a victim of a vehicle theft Sunday in southwest Fresno.
Helms was booked into the Fresno County Jail, said authorities.
Police would like to remind the public of the Felon with a Gun program where participants could receive up to $500 for a firearm arrest. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867)
