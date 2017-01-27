He tried to lure her into his car, and now authorities want to track him down

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly tried to lure a girl into his car in Earlimart.
Deputies went to the area of South Oak Road and Tulare Avenue about 7:30 a.m. Friday after learning that a juvenile female had been approached by a man in a car.
The driver engaged in conversation with the girl in an attempt to get her to enter his car, investigators said. She ran off without further incident.
The vehicle is a green Honda four-door with tinted rear windows and chipped paint.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 19 years old, thin build with light complexion, no facial hair and a “fade” style haircut. He wore a black shirt and a red 49er baseball cap with a black logo and black bill.
Anyone with information should contact Detective J. Pipkin at 559-733-6218 or 800-808-0488. Anonymous information can be sent via email to tcso@tipnow.net, text or voice mail at 559-725-4194.
