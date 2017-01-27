Crime

January 27, 2017 12:12 PM

Shots fired leads to lockdown of southwest Fresno elementary school

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in the 1000 block of East Florence Avenue was put on a brief lockdown late Friday morning after shots were fired about a quarter of a mile away. The lockdown was lifted by noon.

The shooting took place and Martin Luther King Jr. and California Avenue. Lt. Joe Gomez said that a gunman in a car fired several rounds, striking a parked car. No one was hit by the bullets and the gunman remains at large. Police are investigating the incident.

