Shots fired leads to lockdown of southwest Fresno elementary school

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in the 1000 block of East Florence Avenue was put on a brief lockdown late Friday morning after shots were fired about a quarter of a mile away. The lockdown was lifted by noon.
The shooting took place and Martin Luther King Jr. and California Avenue. Lt. Joe Gomez said that a gunman in a car fired several rounds, striking a parked car. No one was hit by the bullets and the gunman remains at large. Police are investigating the incident.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
