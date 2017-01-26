Angry homeowner confronts Tower District burglary suspect

0:24 Police investigate scene of shooting in southwest Fresno Pause

1:02 Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

1:38 After wife missing nearly half a year, husband and his other wife are accused of killing her

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:06 Duncan Polytechnical students train for their first-ever Academic Decathlon

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly