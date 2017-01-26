Angry homeowner confronts Tower District burglary suspect

An angry homeowner let his frustration fly at a burglary suspect Thursday morning in central Fresno after he chased the suspect from his Tower District home.
Ted Chapman said his neighborhood has been victimized by repeated burglaries in recent weeks and nearly everyone in the 1200 block of North Vagedes Avenue has been a victim.
Chapman was home about 10 a.m. working on his computer when he said a man later identified as Marcus Mansanalez, 45, came through the back door of his home after walking down an alley.
“I confronted him and let him walk back to the alley and he slithered through the fence,” said Chapman, who added the suspect tried to explain he was in the house because he thought a friend was there.
Chapman called police, who arrived quickly and detained Mansanalez about a block away on Vagedes south of Olive Avenue.
Police waited for Chapman to walk over to identify Mansanalez as the suspect, but when Chapman arrived, they had their hands full as Chapman’s anger boiled over and he fired a string of R-rated invectives at the suspect.
“Sir, calm down,” advised one officer as Mansanalez tried to explain it was all a mistake.
Chapman was having none of it.
“All the neighbors have lost their bikes,” he said.
“Someone’s got to be watching [the neighborhood] from somewhere.”
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments