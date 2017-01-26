Shooting reported in southwest Fresno, one person rushed to hospital

Fresno police are investigating a shooting in southwest Fresno that occurred Thursday morning about 10:30 a.m.
The victim was found near a recycling center at Tahas Market at Jensen and Elm avenues. Lt. Joe Gomez said the victim was a 19-year-old man who was hit in the lower leg. He was not cooperating with detectives and it is possible that the shooting is gang-related. The MAGEC anti-gang unit was on scene of the incident.
One person has been rushed to the hospital after the incident at Jensen and Elm avenues.
Comments