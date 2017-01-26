Crime

January 26, 2017 11:22 AM

Shooting reported in southwest Fresno, one person rushed to hospital

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Fresno police are investigating a shooting in southwest Fresno that occurred Thursday morning about 10:30 a.m.

The victim was found near a recycling center at Tahas Market at Jensen and Elm avenues. Lt. Joe Gomez said the victim was a 19-year-old man who was hit in the lower leg. He was not cooperating with detectives and it is possible that the shooting is gang-related. The MAGEC anti-gang unit was on scene of the incident.

One person has been rushed to the hospital after the incident at Jensen and Elm avenues.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos