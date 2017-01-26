Crime

January 26, 2017 10:24 AM

Fresno police cite pedestrians and bicyclists in safety operation.

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Fresno police issued 51 citations Wednesday in a traffic safety operation mainly targeting pedestrians and bicyclists who failed to obey traffic laws.

A list of citations issued by police to pedestrians including leaving the curb and walking into the path of a vehicle, crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk and failure to obey traffic signals.

Eleven bicyclists were also cited for traffic violations. One motorist was given a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The operation took place between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

