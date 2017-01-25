Crime

January 25, 2017 11:38 AM

Fresno officer injured after being thrown from horse

By Jim Guy

A Fresno police officer was injured while training with his horse Wednesday morning, Lt. Joe Gomez reported.

The incident occured about 11 a.m. as the officer was riding the horse at the department’s training facility near Sierra Vista and Dakota avenues. Gomez said the horse was apparently startled when a neighbor began using a wood chipper. The sudden sound apparently spooked the horse and the officer was thrown to the ground. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries to his ribs.

