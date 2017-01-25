3 minors linked to string of Fresno school and home burglaries

Three minors were caught stealing from a southwest Fresno elementary school on Jan. 15, apparently ending a string of burglaries in the area, police said.
Sgt. Brian Valles said the three were caught about 7:30 p.m. burglarizing Columbia Elementary School. Follow-up investigation revealed links between the Columbia burglary and burglaries at nearby Big Picture High School, Edison High School and a home north of Edison High. The three minors admitted to the crimes and revealed where they hid the stolen property, police said.
Valles said since the arrests, there have been no more similar burglaries.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Fresno police Detective Nelly Rodriguez at 559-621-6130.
