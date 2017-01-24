Man stabbed in fight at Lincoln Oval park

A 39-year-old man was sent to the hospital Tuesday night after he was stabbed in the neck at Visalia’s Lincoln Oval park, Visalia police said.
Police said they responded to reports of a fight at the park near North Court Street and North 2nd Avenue around 6:50 p.m. When officials arrived, they said they found the victim with a non life-threatening wound and had him transported to the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
