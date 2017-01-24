Children hurt in car crash with police car

A 5- and 10-year-old suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a Fresno police officer crashed into their vehicle in Clovis, said Clovis police Sgt. Jim Munro.
The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Willow and Nees avenues. The officer had his sirens on while driving north on Willow Avenue when he struck a vehicle heading west on Nees Avenue, said Munro. Both vehicles sustained major damage. Although the children suffered minor injuries, they were not transported to a hospital, said Munro.
Munro said no one yet has been called at fault.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments