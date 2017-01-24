Crime

January 24, 2017 5:36 PM

Kings County Sheriff seeks help to solve Avenal man’s murder

The Fresno Bee

Kings County sheriff's investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the fatal shooting in April of an Avenal man, or who may know something about it, to contact Detective Eric Hofmans.

The April 2 shooting in the 11700 block of Second Place in the Home Gardens area in Hanford mortally wounded 30-year-old Martin Nava. He was flown to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have identified a person of interest, but are seeking more information. Anyone who has information can contact Hofmans at 559-852-4603 (desk), 559-816-8865 (cellphone) or eric.hofmans@co.kings.ca.us

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos