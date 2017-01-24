Kings County Sheriff seeks help to solve Avenal man’s murder

1:45 Police describe Central Fresno house fire Pause

0:37 Firefighters respond to blaze near Dakota and West avenues

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

1:44 Fresno Bee donates $3,500 to Kirk Elementary

1:02 Valley still in dire need of medical school

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship