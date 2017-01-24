Kings County Sheriff seeks help to solve Avenal man’s murder

Kings County sheriff's investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the fatal shooting in April of an Avenal man, or who may know something about it, to contact Detective Eric Hofmans.
The April 2 shooting in the 11700 block of Second Place in the Home Gardens area in Hanford mortally wounded 30-year-old Martin Nava. He was flown to an area hospital, where he later died.
Investigators have identified a person of interest, but are seeking more information. Anyone who has information can contact Hofmans at 559-852-4603 (desk), 559-816-8865 (cellphone) or eric.hofmans@co.kings.ca.us
