Police: Bandit holds knife to throat of credit union employee in botched robbery

A bandit attempting to rob a credit union Tuesday morning was taken into custody after he briefly held an employee hostage with a knife to her throat in northwest Fresno, police reported.
Jesse Flores, 32, was arrested by officers after he dropped the knife and tried to run from Educational Employees Credit Union at Shaw and Valentine avenues, Lt. Joe Gomez said.
The botched robbery took place about 8:24 a.m. as employees were preparing to open the credit union. Gomez said several workers were already inside the building when the 54-year-old victim walked toward the front door and was grabbed by Flores and threatened with the knife.
The victim shouted to those inside not to open the door. Her coworkers called police and a motorcycle officer arrived quickly, but stayed back in order to prevent a possible hostage situation, Gomez said.
Flores then saw other arriving officers and ran, tossing the knife before he was taken to the ground, Gomez said.
Flores faces charges of armed kidnapping and attempted robbery.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
