$500,000 worth of narcotics found in Fresno home

A man in his 20s sat handcuffed in the back of a police car Monday night after about $500,000 worth of narcotics was found in a southeast Fresno home, Fresno police Major Narcotics Unit Supervisor Timothy Tietjen said.
Several undercover investigators waited outside a home on the 700 block of south 4th Street, south of Ventura Avenue.
Tietjen said around 6 p.m. officials made their move while family members, including children between 4 and 7 years of age, were home.
About 30 pounds of methamphetamine, 25 pounds marijuana and a .40 caliber Springfield XD gun was confiscated.
“For us this is a big deal,” Tietjen said. “This (drugs) is a driving force behind burglaries, auto theft and violent crimes.”
Because it is an ongoing investigation, the name of the man was not made public. Tietjen said this case appears to be cartel related and they have many suspects of interest.
The alleged dealer, who had individual packages of crystal meth ready for sale, made the drug by converting liquid crystal meth, authorities said. This is a different method apart from a meth lab.
During the interview a nearby neighbor thanked Tietjen for the bust. Tietjen said he is thankful he was able to get the drugs off the street.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
