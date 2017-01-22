Coroner: Man who was found lying on Fresno street was killed

Richard Juarez was known for helping out his neighbors in his southeast Fresno neighborhood, Fresno police Lt. David Madrigal said Sunday, and Fresno police are asking for help in learning who fatally injured the 36-year-old man.
On Sunday, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled Juarez’s death a homicide.
He was found lying in the street near where he lived in the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue on Jan. 15 and died three days later at Community Regional Medical Center.
Juarez, who was loved by many residents in his neighborhood, earned money by mowing neighbors’ lawns and would keep cutting their grass even when they couldn’t pay him, Madrigal said.
Police have not been able to find any witnesses to the crime. Information about the cause of death was not provided Sunday.
Anyone with information about Juarez’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or Detective David Fenstermaker at 559-621-2449.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments