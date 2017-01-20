Fiery crash kills 2, including teen, seriously burns another in Tulare

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park Pause

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

1:04 Obama waves goodbye, leaves in helicopter

1:47 Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford