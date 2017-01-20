Fiery crash kills 2, including teen, seriously burns another in Tulare

Two people are dead and another has serious burns after being pulled out of a fiery, overturned vehicle involved in a crash Tuesday night in Tulare, said the California Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Oakmore Street and Cartmill Avenue. Deputies said a 2011 Chevrolet transit bus drove east on Cartmill Avenue when a 2011 Ford failed to stop at Cartmill Avenue, drove south through Oakmore Street and hit the vehicle, causing both to overturn and hit a fence.
Chevrolet driver Daniel Johnson, 48, was pulled out of his burning vehicle by a witness, said authorities. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.
Officials said the 18-year-old Ford driver was ejected out of the vehicle and both her and an unidentified man died. Their identities will remain unknown until family is notified.
