Two shot near Jefferson Elementary causing lockdown

A shooting near Jefferson Elementary School in southwest Fresno sent two men to the hospital Thursday and put the after-school program into lockdown, said Fresno police Lt. Stephen Viveros.
The two men were on a porch in the 200 block of Mariposa Street when a white four-door sedan pulled up to the home just before 5 p.m., said Viveros.
A man in the passenger seat stepped out, confronting the men. Viveros said the men argued and the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, hitting one man in the stomach and the other in the leg. The suspect then got back into the car and took off south on Mariposa Street. There were at least two people in the car, Viveros said.
The man who was shot in the leg stayed on the porch, but the other man ran off. He eventually came back when officers arrived, telling them that he had been shot. Both men were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.
Nearby Jefferson school was put on lockdown with about 90 students still inside for its after-school program. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 5.
One of the men has ties to gangs in the area, according to Viveros. The suspects have not been found.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments