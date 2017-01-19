Crime

January 19, 2017 7:12 PM

Woman on Tulare County Sheriff’s top 10 list arrested in Farmersville

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Tuesday who was on the sheriff’s top 10 wanted criminals in hiding list.

Melinda Journey was found and arrested in Farmersville, said the Sheriff’s Office. She had five warrants out for her arrest for theft, identity theft and narcotics offenses, with an outstanding bail of $136,000. Journey also allegedly had meth on her, which was added to the charges.

She was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-trial Facility, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos