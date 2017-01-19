Woman on Tulare County Sheriff’s top 10 list arrested in Farmersville

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Tuesday who was on the sheriff’s top 10 wanted criminals in hiding list.
Melinda Journey was found and arrested in Farmersville, said the Sheriff’s Office. She had five warrants out for her arrest for theft, identity theft and narcotics offenses, with an outstanding bail of $136,000. Journey also allegedly had meth on her, which was added to the charges.
She was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-trial Facility, said the Sheriff’s Office.
