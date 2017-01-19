Visalia Police: Two arrested after their stolen car wouldn’t start

Two people were arrested Thursday after police found them trying to start a stolen car in an alley, said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice.
Refugio Ortega and Marcie Manriquez, both 27, were reportedly in an alley near Church and Visalia streets around noon when officers patrolling the area spotted Ortega working on the ignition of a car. The officers discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Porterville the same day.
Ortega was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary tools and Manriquez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a controlled substance. The two were booked into the Tulare County Jail, said Maurice.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
