Fresno police seek help to identify man found dead behind shops

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a homeless man who was found dead Wednesday morning in an alley behind a shopping center at the southwest corner of Barstow Avenue and First Street in northeast Fresno.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the man’s body was found about 8 a.m. by a security guard. The body was behind a dumpster, where the victim had been sleeping. Gomez said the victim sustained trauma to his upper body.
The man has slept in the alley for several years and was loved by many residents who live in the area, Fresno police said.
The department’s homicide unit is asking anyone who may have been in the area between 6 and 8 a.m. Wednesday to call homicide detectives Victor Miranda at 559-621-2452 or Bartlett Ledbetter at 559-621-2446. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
