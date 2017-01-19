Four young people died. Did teen driver cause accident, or is Union Pacific to blame?

Next to a rural road south of Fresno, a cross made of steel with four railroad spikes juts from the ground in honor of four people who were killed nearly four years ago when their car collided with a Union Pacific Railroad train.
Now, a wrongful death civil trial that began Thursday in Fresno County Superior Court will determine whether Union Pacific was at fault for the deaths of driver Michaela Helen Smith, 19, of Sanger, and three passengers: Reuben Fernandez, 20, Angelina Marie Velasquez, 18, and David Alonzo Jr., 21, all of Fresno. A fourth passenger, Alexandra Sanchez Martinez, then 19, of Fresno, was the lone survivor.
The trial got off to a horrific start: A jury of 10 women and two men viewed a black-and-white video taken from Union Pacific that shows Smith braking at a stop sign and then slowly moving into the train’s path. Jurors heard the train engineer blasting the horn right before impact. The video then shows pieces of the car in front of the train’s windshield.
The trial is of public interest because the same street conditions that led to the deadly collision exist today and Union Pacific has done nothing to fix them, contend Fresno attorneys Warren Paboojian and Rene Sample, who represents the families of Fernandez, Velasquez and Smith.
The trial in Judge Donald S. Black’s courtroom is expected to take six weeks.
She didn’t see the train. She wasn’t trying to beat it
Fresno attorney Rene Sample, who represents one of the victims
The collision happened during the early hours of Aug. 19, 2013, at an unguarded railroad crossing on Jefferson Avenue near Golden State Boulevard. The crossing has no warning lights or crossing arms to warn motorists of fast-moving trains, Paboojian and Sample said. The area also has no street lights, they said.
The Jefferson Avenue train crossing is usual, Poobajian and Sample said, because it is a private road that is primarily used by Zim Industries, which sells irrigation equipment. There are red stop signs on both sides of the track, and white signs under the stop signs that say: “Private RXR Crossing. No Trespassing.”
Black, however, told the jury that the victims were not trespassing on the night they were killed.
Paboojian, who represents the mothers of Fernandez and Velasquez, and Rene Sample, who represents the parents of Smith, have sued Union Pacific and Zim Industries for unspecified damages for negligence.
If Jefferson Avenue had been a public railroad crossing, Union Pacific would be required to have crossing arms or warning signs and lights. But once the railroad and Zim industries learned that it would cost $250,000 to install warning signs and crossing arms, they decided against it.
Attorneys for Union Pacific and Zim Industries, however, contend Smith is at fault because she failed to obey a stop sign. In court papers, Union Pacific and Zim Industries say the California Public Utilities Commission only requires the stop sign and white warning sign.
A jury of 10 women and two men have been selected to hear the evidence.
The collision happened during the early hours of Aug. 19, 2013, at an unguarded railroad crossing on Jefferson Avenue near Golden State Boulevard. The crossing has no warning lights or crossing arms to warn motorists of fast-moving trains. The area also has no street lights.
At the time of their deaths, Smith and Velasquez, graduates of Central High School, were enrolled at Fresno City College. Fernandez, a graduate of Clovis West High, had a job as a clerk for a local law firm. A California Highway Patrol report says the foursome and Martinez were at a mobile home off Jefferson Avenue on the east side of the tracks. Golden State Boulevard runs parallel to the tracks on the west side.
On the east side of the tracks, Jefferson is only paved about 30 feet. The street then turns into a dirt road. There are no street lights near the tracks. At the home, the group was receiving training to learn how to sell Vemma energy drink and nutritional beverages. Shortly before 2 a.m. they left the home and headed west on Jefferson Avenue.
The CHP report says Smith caused the collision when she drove through at the stop sign. The northbound Union Pacific train was going about 45 mph when it hit the driver’s side of the car, propelling it in a northwesterly direction, the report says.
The train’s engineer, R.D. Green, told the CHP that he had been sounding his horn at each crossing. Green also said he saw the westbound car on the tracks but could not avoid the collision.
The conductor, Austin Sickler, told the CHP that it appeared to him that “the driver tried to beat the train, then realized they would not make it and hit the brakes.” The occupants of the car appeared to look up just prior to the collision, Sickler said.
But Paboojian and Sample said Smith was likely unaware of the train tracks because it was pitch dark. They also said she was confused by the stop sign. They told the jury that street has no limit line to tell motorists where to stop before the tracks. They also said it was the first time Smith had driven in the area.
Though the word “Stop” is painted on the pavement before the tracks, the words are not reflective, Paboojian and Sample said. “Apart from painting ‘Stop,’ Zim has done nothing to give warnings to the public about the crossing,” Paboojian said.
The design of the crossing also is dangerous. Westbound drivers like Smith approach the crossing at an angle which places an oncoming train behind the driver’s shoulder, he said. There also is no stop sign on Jefferson at Golden State Boulevard, so a motorist might think the stop sign before the tracks is for Golden State Boulevard, Paboojian told the jury.
Though the engineer did blast the horn, that was no sufficient warning for a young driver like Smith, Sample said.
“She didn’t see the train,” Sample said. “She wasn’t trying to beat it. The evidence shows she hit her brakes and was slowing down.”
This story will be updated.
Comments