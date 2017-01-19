Fresno police hunt 2 men after shooting near Yosemite Middle School

A 38-year-old Fresno man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot inside an apartment near Cedar and Olive avenues, police reported.
The shooting was called in at 10:43 a.m. across from Yosemite Middle School at Ninth Street and Floradora avenue. Lt. Joe Gomez said the victim was shot at least once in the upper body. He walked to another apartment before police arrived and then to a curb outside the complex, where he was treated by emergency workers and rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. Two men ran north from the complex after the shooting and police are searching for them.
Yosemite Middle School was briefly locked down after the incident, but reopened about 10 minutes later.
This story will be updated.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments