New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announces a new way to deter agricultural crime using invisible markings on property likely to be stolen.
Lewis Griswold The Fresno Bee

Crime

Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

Surveillance video released by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office shows a burglary attempt at a southeast Fresno pharmacy about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 21. At Primary Care Pharmacy, 5551 E. Kings Canyon Road, the thieves rammed the store with a U-Haul truck. The pharmacy's security bars held. Anyone with information can call 559-600-8060 or 559-498-7867.

Crime

Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

Fresno police are looking for a man who they say broke into a vehicle and stole a purse about 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at 4727 W. Shaw Ave. The suspect was driving a white sedan, possibly a Jaguar. Anyone with information can call detective Dennis Zeuner at 559-621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Local

How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.

Editor's Choice Videos