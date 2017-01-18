New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

Michele Melikian, 31, and Rodney Keck, 37, were caught on surveillance video breaking into a garage in Fresno and stealing Christmas presents on Dec. 22. Both have been arrested in connection with the case.
Surveillance video released by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office shows a burglary attempt at a southeast Fresno pharmacy about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 21. At Primary Care Pharmacy, 5551 E. Kings Canyon Road, the thieves rammed the store with a U-Haul truck. The pharmacy's security bars held. Anyone with information can call 559-600-8060 or 559-498-7867.
Fresno police are looking for a man who they say broke into a vehicle and stole a purse about 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at 4727 W. Shaw Ave. The suspect was driving a white sedan, possibly a Jaguar. Anyone with information can call detective Dennis Zeuner at 559-621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer leads a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 to discuss how Fresno and Clovis police cracked a series of robberies targeting Asian-American store owners, mostly along the Kings Canyon Road corridor.
After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer discusses the death of Martha Mendiola, who was found stabbed to death Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in central Fresno. Her husband has been arrested in connection with the slaying. Police believe the death is the result of domestic violence.