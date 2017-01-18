Two Visalia gang members get prison in 2015 shooting

Two young gang members are headed to prison for their role in a 2015 shooting in front of a Visalia home that wounded two men, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
Johnny Ramirez, 19, of Visalia, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years in state prison after pleading guilty in November to attempted murder, with gang enhancements. His co-defendant, Anthony Ontiveros, 21, also of Visalia, was sentenced Jan. 11 to 11 years in prison after pleading no contest to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and gang enhancements.
The shooting happened July 18, 2015, near Bridge Street and Houston Avenue. Visalia police found one man lying in the front yard of a home with gunshot wounds, then learned a second man had also been shot. Witnesses described a male, later identified as Ramirez, walk towards the home, stop behind some bushes and seconds later raise his arm and fire a number of shots from a handgun. Ramirez was caught in the area along with Ontiveros, who had a .40 caliber bullet that matched the casings found at the shooting scene.
