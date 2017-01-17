Crime

CHP: Mariposa man booked after passenger injured in solo crash

By Jim Guy

A Mariposa man was booked on charges of driving under the influence after a passenger in his car was injured in a solo-vehicle crash Saturday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver was identified as James E. Gross II. The CHP said Gross was northbound on Highway 49 in a 2000 Mercedes about 12:30 p.m., approaching French Camp Road, when he “directed his attention” to something in the interior of the car, drifted off the right side of the highway and slammed into a culvert and a dirt embankment.

The Mercedes rolled and ejected Michael Owen, 48, of Fairfield, who sustained major injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

