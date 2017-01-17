CHP releases details about hit-run crash that killed Visalia motorcyclist

The California Highway Patrol Tuesday released additional details about a hit-and-run crash that took the life of Visalia motorcyclist Jeremiah Mills, 43.
The crash took place about 6 p.m. Sunday near Lindsay. The CHP said Mills was westbound on Highway 137 on a Yamaha when an eastbound Toyota Camry driven by Armando Espinoza Cisneros, 25, turned left in front of Mills at Road 188, causing Mills to crash into the front of the Toyota.
Mills died at the scene. Espinosa Cisneros and a passenger fled.
Espinosa Cisneros surrendered to Lindsay police Monday afternoon and was booked on charges of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the CHP at 559-734-6767.
Here is a GoFundMe page where money can be contributed to Mills’ funeral services.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments