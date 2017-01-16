Man dies hours after being struck by vehicle in northeast Fresno

A male pedestrian in his 70s died Monday night less than two hours after being struck by a vehicle, Fresno police said.
He died at about 8:45 p.m., and at about 7 p.m. was struck by a vehicle near Chestnut Avenue, just south of Shepherd Avenue, police said.
The pedestrian was walking in front of Carl’s Jr. eastbound, across the street when he was struck. He was walking home, Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said.
After the incident, Card said the unidentified adult male driver stopped his vehicle to render aid.
Card believes alcohol was not a factor in the incident. However he said police are still investigating and the driver is cooperating.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
