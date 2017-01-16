Porterville High School coach arrested for attempting to lure minor into sexual conduct

A Porterville High School employee and sports coach has been arrested Monday for allegedly asking a minor to engage in sexual behavior with him.
A boy told Tulare County deputies Sunday that 36-year-old David Carrasco asked him to participate in sexual acts with the man. On Monday, detectives set up an operation where Carrasco was told he would meet with the minor. Carrasco showed up to the location and was apprehended by officials.
Carrasco’s Facebook page shows he is an alumni of Monache High School in Porterville and a former specialist in the U.S. Army.
Carrasco has been booked into the Tulare County Jail and his bail was set at $160,000.
Authorities said officials at Porterville High School have been notified.
This case came about 6 months after the arrest of another Porterville teacher, 52-year-old Bradley Collins, who was arrested for having inappropriate relationships or sexual conduct with 6 students.
Anyone with information contact Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Unit at 559-733-6218 or the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400. For anonymous tips call 559-725-4194 or email TCSO@tipnow.com.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
