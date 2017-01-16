Man in serious condition after being stabbed in back in southeast Fresno

A 20-year-old man is in serious condition Monday night after being stabbed in the back in southeast Fresno by a person known to him, Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said.
The incident happened around 7:05 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Slymar Avenue, between Peach and McKinley avenues.
The victim and the suspect were arguing when the unidentified man wounded him on his back, Card said.
Card said the 20-year-old was in serious condition at Community Regional Medical Center.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
