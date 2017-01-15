Suspect arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit through Fresno

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges after a Fresno police helicopter tracked him on a chase through a wide area of Fresno Saturday night before deputies caught up with him.
Sgt. Larry Hustedde, supervisor of the police department’s air support, said the suspect, 31-year-old George Hernandez, was driving a 1997 Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of Selma when he led deputies on a chase from Marks and Alamos avenues.
The police department’s Skywatch helicopter began assisting sheriff’s deputies in the pursuit as the suspect drove east on Shaw Avenue from Fruit Avenue.
With the Nightsun searchlight on him, Hernandez drove through northeast and southeast policing districts before driving back to Marks and Alamos avenues and crashing into a parked car at the Park West apartments, Hustedde said. Hernandez abandoned the car and jumped a brick wall into another apartment complex before being caught by deputies.
Inside his pockets, deputies found shotgun shells, but no gun in the car.
Hernandez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, evading deputies and obstructing an officer, as well as four charges of being prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
