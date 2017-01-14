Alleged Clovis retail thieves found after crashing near Highway 168

A crash and a residential break-in west Highway 168 lead Clovis police on Saturday afternoon to find two suspects wanted for stealing from a Clovis shopping center.
Just before 5:30 p.m., Clovis police Cpl. Chris Berna said an on-duty officer witnessed a man and a woman rob a retail store near Shaw and Peach avenues. Following a pursuit, the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a median on Shields Avenue, near Highway 168, and both alleged thieves fled on foot. Officials said they found the woman near the vehicle and saw the man run west on Shields Avenue into a nearby neighborhood. Authorities said they spotted an East Simpson Avenue home that appeared to be broken into, between First and Shields, and apprehended the man.
Both suspects were arrested and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information contact Clovis police at 559-324-2800.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
