January 14, 2017 7:38 PM

Burglar tries to rob home while resident was inside

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

Tulare County sheriff’s are looking for a suspect who broke into a Lindsay home while the resident was home Saturday afternoon and attempted to steal a PlayStation.

Deputies said the break-in happened at a home in the middle of fields between Avenue 220 and Road 198. The victim told officials he was in his bedroom when the burglary suspect tried to take a PlayStation. Authorities said the intruder drove off after the victim approached the suspect.

The vehicle is described as a black, four-door sedan with a silver or gray trim on the rear between the tail lights, said officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488. To remain anonymous call 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

