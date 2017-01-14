Burglar tries to rob home while resident was inside

Tulare County sheriff’s are looking for a suspect who broke into a Lindsay home while the resident was home Saturday afternoon and attempted to steal a PlayStation.
Deputies said the break-in happened at a home in the middle of fields between Avenue 220 and Road 198. The victim told officials he was in his bedroom when the burglary suspect tried to take a PlayStation. Authorities said the intruder drove off after the victim approached the suspect.
The vehicle is described as a black, four-door sedan with a silver or gray trim on the rear between the tail lights, said officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488. To remain anonymous call 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments