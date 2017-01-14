Two found shot in Orosi

Two people were reported in stable condition Saturday after being shot in Tulare County.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said deputies went to the 4000 block of David Road in Orosi and found a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old with gunshot injuries to their upper bodies.
The deputies discovered the victims just after midnight Saturday; both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s department did not release information on suspects.
Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating as well as the sheriff’s department. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 800-808-0488.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
