Armed suspect ‘Lee Money’ takes cell phone without paying in Sanger exchange

Sanger police are searching for a suspect who goes by the nickname “Lee Money” after he allegedly sought to buy a phone and then robbed the seller at gunpoint.
Police say the suspect displayed a gun when he took the victim’s cell phone.
The sale was supposed to occur around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 200 block of Morton Street, but when the suspect arrived, he took the phone without paying.
Police believe the suspect fled in a silver Toyota Solara.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is asked to contact Sanger Police at 559-875-8522.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
