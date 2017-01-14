Crime

January 14, 2017 5:39 PM

Armed suspect ‘Lee Money’ takes cell phone without paying in Sanger exchange

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

Sanger police are searching for a suspect who goes by the nickname “Lee Money” after he allegedly sought to buy a phone and then robbed the seller at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect displayed a gun when he took the victim’s cell phone.

The sale was supposed to occur around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 200 block of Morton Street, but when the suspect arrived, he took the phone without paying.

Police believe the suspect fled in a silver Toyota Solara.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is asked to contact Sanger Police at 559-875-8522.

