Suspect in fatal September stabbing arrested

A 49-year-old Fresno man suspected of murder was arrested Friday, months after another man was fatally stabbed in southwest Fresno.
After weeks of investigation, a warrant for murder was issued for suspect Darryn Calloway.
Calloway was found walking in the area of Shaw and Villa avenues Friday and arrested just before midnight with the help of Clovis police. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.
He is accused of fatally stabbing a man, who was found in a vacant home on the 100 block of East Oleander Avenue in September. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Anyone with further information on the murder investigation is asked to call the detective on the case at 559-621-2441 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
