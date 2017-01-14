Suspect in fatal September stabbing arrested

1:57 Garlanding Ceremony kicks off annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Pause

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:10 Aleman Boxing celebrates nine-year anniversary

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee