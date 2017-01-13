Alleged drunken collision sends 3 to the hospital

1:57 Garlanding Ceremony kicks off annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Pause

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

2:39 Buchanan produces co-Runners of the Year

2:24 Sanger's perfect year comes to an end with loss against Serra

1:48 What you need to know about advance parole for unauthorized immigrants

1:33 With state football title on the line, Strathmore says game on!

2:32 Movie trailer: 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'