Alleged drunken collision sends 3 to the hospital

A suspected drunken driver was sent to Kaweah Delta Medical Center along with two others after a collision in Visalia Friday night, said Visalia police Sgt. Bill Diltz.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Center Avenue and Willis Street. Diltz said a man driving a Nissan Altima was headed westbound on Center Avenue with another man when he ran through a red light and struck a woman traveling south on Willis Street in a Dodge vehicle. The driver of the Nissan is believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash, said Diltz.
Officials said the woman and the two men were sent to the hospital, but their condition remains unknown.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments