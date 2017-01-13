Crime

January 13, 2017 10:51 PM

Alleged drunken collision sends 3 to the hospital

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

A suspected drunken driver was sent to Kaweah Delta Medical Center along with two others after a collision in Visalia Friday night, said Visalia police Sgt. Bill Diltz.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Center Avenue and Willis Street. Diltz said a man driving a Nissan Altima was headed westbound on Center Avenue with another man when he ran through a red light and struck a woman traveling south on Willis Street in a Dodge vehicle. The driver of the Nissan is believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash, said Diltz.

Officials said the woman and the two men were sent to the hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos