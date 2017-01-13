Fresno police plan video exchange sites to deter internet robberies

0:42 Suspicious trailer fire burns proposed home for child molester Pause

2:39 Buchanan produces co-Runners of the Year

1:57 Garlanding Ceremony kicks off annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

1:48 What you need to know about advance parole for unauthorized immigrants

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare