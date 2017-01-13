In 2000, he drove while a passenger gunned down a boy. He’s not leaving prison any time soon

Jose Maria Ramirez, 37, convicted 15 years ago for a drive-by homicide, has been denied parole, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
In January 2000, Ramirez and Juan Pineda returned to a house party in Tulare following an altercation. Ramirez was the driver and Pineda opened fire from the passenger seat. A bullet went through the front door, killing 19-year-old Timothy Hernandez.
Ramirez was found guilty of second-degree murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle at another person. He received 16 years to life in prison and is in Avenal State Prison. He will again be eligible for parole in 2024.
Pineda pleaded no contest to murder and is serving a 40-year sentence.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments