Suspected Goshen murderer arrested in Arkansas

A suspected murder has been arrested in Arkansas Thursday morning after fatally shooting a Goshen man on Christmas Eve last year.
Around 8:20 a.m., detectives from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall Service found Theoatis “Theo” Reed, 22, in Helena, Ark. after a two-week investigation. Reed has been booked into a local county jail and is waiting to be transferred to Tulare County.
Deputies said the murder of Goshen resident Travis Bradshaw happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 30900 block of Road 71, south of Avenue 310.
Officials said they found Bradshaw dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Tulare deputies remain in Arkansas to continue the investigation.
Anyone with information should call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. For anonymous tips, call 559-725-4194 or email TCSO@tipnow.com.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
