Armed man taken into custody on Fresno City College campus

An armed man sought on domestic violence charges was arrested Tuesday after leaving a classroom at Fresno City College, according to police and school officials.
He was identified as Quaiven Draper, 25. College spokesperson Chris Monahan-Bremer said campus police were contacted by members of the MAGEC gang task force about Draper, and learned that he was in class in the school’s Language Arts Building. Officers arrested Draper outside the class, took him into custody booked him into Fresno County Jail without incident.
MAGEC Lt. Ron Hughes said Draper was booked on the domestic violence charges, as well as charges of possession of a firearm on a school campus and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
