Man gets prison for killing four in drunken crash. ‘You are a murderer,’ tearful judge says

A judge fought back tears as he sentenced a Fresno man to 60 years to life in prison for killing four people in a drunken head-on collision on Highway 180.
“You are a murderer,” Fresno County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Conklin told Rien Ban.
Ban was convicted in November of four counts of second-degree murder.
The collision happened Sunday, June 22, 2014, on Highway 180 near Sonoma Avenue. The California Highway Patrol said Ban was driving east when his Mercedes SUV smashed into a westbound Kia sedan.
Suyapa Quezada, 37, of Mendota was seriously injured. Her two sons – Lisandro Enriquez Rodriguez, 10, and Danny Enriquez Rodriguez, 7 – and her sister, Belkys Rodriguez Quezada, 25 and engaged to be married, died in the crash. Also killed was Sinoeun Uong, 37, a passenger in Ban's SUV.
Ban was seriously injured. Two hours after the collision, his blood-alcohol was .21, or nearly three times the .08 legal limit to drive, court records say.
