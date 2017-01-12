Crime

January 12, 2017 10:06 AM

Man gets prison for killing four in drunken crash. ‘You are a murderer,’ tearful judge says

A judge fought back tears as he sentenced a Fresno man to 60 years to life in prison for killing four people in a drunken head-on collision on Highway 180.

“You are a murderer,” Fresno County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Conklin told Rien Ban.

Ban was convicted in November of four counts of second-degree murder.

The collision happened Sunday, June 22, 2014, on Highway 180 near Sonoma Avenue. The California Highway Patrol said Ban was driving east when his Mercedes SUV smashed into a westbound Kia sedan.

Suyapa Quezada, 37, of Mendota was seriously injured. Her two sons – Lisandro Enriquez Rodriguez, 10, and Danny Enriquez Rodriguez, 7 – and her sister, Belkys Rodriguez Quezada, 25 and engaged to be married, died in the crash. Also killed was Sinoeun Uong, 37, a passenger in Ban's SUV.

Ban was seriously injured. Two hours after the collision, his blood-alcohol was .21, or nearly three times the .08 legal limit to drive, court records say.

This story will be updated.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos