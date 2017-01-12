Fresno man accused of sniping at ducks in ponding basin arrested

A Fresno man accused of shooting at ducks in a northwest Fresno ponding basin Wednesday afternoon was booked into Fresno County Jail, police reported.
According to Lt. Joe Gomez, a city worker was working at the pond near Fresno Street and Nees Avenue about 12.30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and saw ducks taking off from the rain-filled body of water. More shots were fired, one of which hit a fence at a pump enclosure, prompting the worker to call 911. A witness told officers that the shots were coming from a home in the 8000 block of North Augusta Street. Officers drove to the home, where Kozera admitted shooting at the birds and surrendered a .22 caliber rifle. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on a $20,000 bond, charged with willful discharge of a firearm.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
