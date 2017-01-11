Man wanted in Fresno 7-Eleven robbery try is arrested, second suspect still sought

Fresno police have arrested one man who was wanted in a November convenience store robbery that was disrupted by an alert security guard, but they’re still looking for the second suspect.
Sgt. James Fowler said Christopher Arreola, 21, walked into the 7-Eleven at 3005 W. Ashlan Ave. with another suspect just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 28. Arreola was allegedly carrying an assault rifle.
A security guard who was inside the store noticed the two, suspected they were about to rob the place and fired his gun. Both would-be robbers ran away, said Fowler.
Police identified Arreola as one of the suspected robbers and after a short pursuit, arrested him Wednesday on suspicion of attempted robbery. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Police are still looking for the other suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
